Namibia defeat Oman after super over drama

Namibia scored a nerve-shredding victory over Oman in their T20 World Cup Group B clash in Barbados on Sunday after a low-scoring thriller was decided by a super over.

David Wiese was the hero for Namibia, contributing 13 runs in the Africans' super over total of 21 before then restricting Oman to 10 runs with the ball in hand to seal a crucial win at Kensington Oval.

The match had gone to a decisive extra over after a tense duel saw both teams finish with 109 runs from their allotted 20 overs.

Oman had looked to be heading for defeat after a superb four-wicket bowling display from Ruben Trumpelmann saw them all out for 109 off 19.4 overs.

But Oman's bowlers responded with a disciplined performance to contain Namibia's bats, with Mehran Khan conjuring a superb spell to leave the match on a knife edge.

Khan finished with figures of three wickets for seven runs off three overs.