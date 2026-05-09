Abbas takes five wickets to put Pakistan ahead in Bangladesh Test

Mohammad Abbas claimed five wickets to restrict Bangladesh to 413 before two debutant batsmen combined to put Pakistan in a strong position in the first Test on Saturday.

Opener Azan Awais hit an unbeaten 85 and Abdullah Fazal, also playing in his first Test, was 37 not out as Pakistan reached 179-1 at stumps on the second day in Dhaka.

The visitors trail Bangladesh by 234 runs but veteran Pakistan seamer Abbas was the standout performer, claiming three wickets in the morning session after the home side resumed at 301-4.

Abbas took two more wickets after lunch and finished with figures of 5-92 from 34 overs, the sixth five-wicket haul of his career.