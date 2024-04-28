Kirsten, Gillespie named as cricket coaches for Pakistan

“Understanding the current state of the team and charting a path towards our desired goals is paramount,” said Kirsten.

“Winning global events, while challenging, remains a significant objective.

“Whether it’s the upcoming tournament in June or events in the future, achieving success in these competitions would be a remarkable feat.”

Gillespie, 49, played 71 Tests and 97 one-day internationals in a glorious career for Australia.

He coached Yorkshire to win the English County Championship in 2014 and 2015.

“Leading the Pakistan cricket team is a big achievement for any coach, given its rich legacy and passionate fan base,” said Gillespie.

“I understand there will be expectation and that comes with the role. All I can do is to take it in my stride and I would not have taken on the job if I did not think I could deal with it.”