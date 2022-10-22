Australia bowl first against New Zealand as Super 12 kicks off

Australia skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and opted to bowl against New Zealand in the opening match of the Twenty20 World Cup Super 12 on Saturday.

The hosts are defending champions with the clash at a sold-out Sydney Cricket Ground a repeat of the 2021 final in Dubai, where Mitchell Marsh's unbeaten 77 powered Australia to an eight-wicket win and maiden crown.

History is against New Zealand, who remarkably have not beaten Australia in Australia in any format since 2011.