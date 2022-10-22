Australia bowl first against New Zealand as Super 12 kicks off

The big-hitting Tim David is the only change from that 2021 winning team, preferred to Steve Smith.
New Zealand notably left out Michael Bracewell while all-rounder Daryl Mitchell was not considered as he continues to recover from a fractured finger.
Conditions were overcast and muggy, with forecast rain yet to materialise.
New Zealand: Devon Conway, Finn Allen, Kane Williamson (capt), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Mitch Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson
Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood