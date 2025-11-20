Australia's Weatherald and Doggett to debut in first Ashes Test

Australia skipper Steve Smith said Thursday it was "really exciting" to see Jake Weatherald and Brendan Doggett make their debuts in the opening Ashes Test against England, backing them to perform on the biggest stage.

The pair, both 31, will earn their baggy green caps at a sold-out Perth Stadium on Friday -- the first time Australia have chosen multiple debutants in a Test since early 2019.

Weatherald's inclusion as Usman Khawaja's sixth opening partner since David Warner retired last year means in-form Marnus Labuschagne can return to his favoured number three.

Labuschagne was dropped ahead of Australia's mid-year Test tour of the West Indies after an extended lean spell but came roaring back with five centuries in eight innings this season for Queensland.