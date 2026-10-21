The ‘disease’ Shakib–Tamim cured is returning to Bangladesh’s batting

If life were a cricket match, it would probably resemble Test cricket more than any other format. A long journey spanning five days. Sometimes there is sunshine, sometimes clouds. Sometimes the batters dominate; at other times, the bowlers are in control. Good times come, and bad times follow. Sometimes, it feels as though everything is over. Then, just when all seems lost, a new story begins.

In a way, one-day international cricket is life, too. Only a little shorter. A miniature life spanning 50 overs. There is room to make mistakes, and there is a chance to correct them. With patience, a team can recover from a collapse. But there is one condition: it must survive.

Bangladesh’s ODI journey has been an exciting struggle to survive. There was a time when batting through 50 overs was an achievement in itself. The fragility of Bangladesh’s batting often seemed more frightening than the opposition’s bowling.

Then times changed. Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahim came along. Bangladesh cricket moved beyond its childhood and into adolescence. Batting through 50 overs was no longer a surprise.