Rain washes out 2nd T20 as Bangladesh keep series lead
Incessant rain forced the abandonment of the second T20 International between Bangladesh and New Zealand at the Bir Shrestha Shaheed Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Chattogram today.
The match was called off without a ball being bowled after relentless rain, which began overnight and showed no signs of easing.
Even the toss could not take place, and following a wait of more than two hours, the umpires decided to abandon the game.
Bangladesh leads the three-match series 1-0, having secured a six-wicket victory in the opening encounter.
The washout ensures that the hosts cannot lose the series, as they aim for a second consecutive T20I series win over New Zealand, following their 3-2 triumph in 2021.
The series decider is scheduled for Saturday at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur. Bangladesh will look to seal the series with a win, while New Zealand must secure victory to avoid defeat.
Bangladesh had earlier clinched the preceding three-match ODI series 2-1 against New Zealand.