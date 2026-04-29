Rain washes out 2nd T20 as Bangladesh keep series lead

Incessant rain forced the abandonment of the second T20 International between Bangladesh and New Zealand at the Bir Shrestha Shaheed Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Chattogram today.

The match was called off without a ball being bowled after relentless rain, which began overnight and showed no signs of easing.

Even the toss could not take place, and following a wait of more than two hours, the umpires decided to abandon the game.

Bangladesh leads the three-match series 1-0, having secured a six-wicket victory in the opening encounter.