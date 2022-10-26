England bowl first against Ireland

England skipper Jos Buttler won the toss and chose to bowl against Ireland at the ICC Twenty20 World Cup in overcast conditions in Melbourne on Wednesday.

The English are among the title favourites and opened their tournament with a five-wicket win over Afghanistan at the weekend.

Buttler said before the match they were eyeing a big win to boost their net run-rate -- small margins can prove significant with just two teams progressing to the semi-finals from Group 1.