England bowl first against Ireland

England named an unchanged side for a game where rain could play a part. Ireland made one change, with bowling all-rounder Fionn Hand in for spinner Simi Singh.
Ireland beat the West Indies on their way to the Super 12 but were brought back down to earth by a nine-wicket defeat to Sri Lanka on Sunday.
England and Ireland have only met once before in T20s -- in 2010 when rain ruined the match.
England: Jos Buttler (c), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood
Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Fionn Hand, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little