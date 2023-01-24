Shanto, Rejaur help Sylhet edge Barishal in BPL thriller

Sylhet Strikers edged Fortune Barishal by two runs in a thrilling encounter between the top two teams of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2023 points-table at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Tuesday.

In a see-saw contest, where momentum shifted multiple times, Barishal finished on 171-8 in their 20 overs, falling agonisingly short of the 174-run target set by the table-toppers.

Ibrahim Zadran top scored with 42 off 37 balls but it was Saif Hassan’s 31 off 19 balls, Shakib Al Hasan’s 29 off 18 balls and Karim Janat’s 12-balll 21 that nearly took Barishal over the line.