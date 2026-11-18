Pakistan's spirited pace attack brought them within sight of a series-clinching victory as Sri Lanka struggled to 74-3 in their second innings at the end of day two of the second Test in Rawalpindi on Wednesday, still more than 150 runs behind the hosts.

Fast bowlers Saqib Khan, Aamer Jamal and Razaullah took a wicket each to put Sri Lanka on the back foot after Pakistan posted 325 in their first innings at Pindi Stadium.

That total handed the home team a big lead of 227 over Sri Lanka after the home pacers had skittled the tourists for a paltry 98 on Tuesday.

At stumps, Dhananjaya de Silva and Pasindu Sooriyabandara were at the crease on 24 and 18, respectively, with Sri Lanka still needing 153 runs to avoid an innings defeat.

Saqib jolted Sri Lanka in the fourth over when he dismissed Lahiru Udara for seven, before Razaullah trapped the experienced Dinesh Chandimal leg-before without scoring.