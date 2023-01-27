Tanzim, Mashrafe take Sylhet to 92-9 after top-order collapse

After the procession of wickets, Tanzim Hasan Sakib and skipper Mashrafe Bin Mortaza formed a 48-run partnership off 42 balls to take Sylhet near the 100-run mark.

Mashrafe scored a run-a-ball 21 while Tanzim made a career best 41 off 36 balls with the help of five fours and two sixes to entertain the thousands of Sylhet supporters present at the stands.

Afghan pacer Azmatullah Omarzai set the tone of the innings with his opening three-over spell, where he dismissed Tom Moores (two), Towhid Hridoy (0) and Mushfiqur Rahim (0) and conceded just three runs.