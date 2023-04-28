IPL teams take next step to replace international cricket

Neymar’s incident is just one of many in the world of football. In Europe and South America, the players are contracted under the club and club wages make up the majority of their earnings. Hence, Clubs have more authority over the footballer than the national football body.

In cricket, a scenario like this seems highly implausible. Even though Twenty20 franchise leagues, especially the Indian Premier League (IPL), have considerable pull, in most top cricketing nations the players are still under the control of their cricket boards.

But now, the IPL franchises want to change that. They have begun laying the groundwork to sign top cricketers for lucrative year-long contracts.

If successful, this would bring a seismic change in cricket, shift the axis of power in the game and make international cricket take a backseat to club cricket, akin to football.