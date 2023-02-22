This time, Hathuru won’t see me anywhere: Nazmul Hassan

Honestly speaking, I used to do it in the past. Since becoming the president this time around, I haven’t done so. Once or twice I have directly been involved, which wasn’t the right thing to do. In Hathuru’s last term, he used to send me a team and the selectors also used to send me a team. I would discuss both with them. Yes, twice I have taken the decision by myself. In the 2018 Asia Cup, without speaking with the selectors or anyone else, I told them to send Imrul (Kayes) and Soumya (Sarkar) (They were sent as backup players). Another case was Mustafizur (Rahman). Hathuru apparently saw him bowl 11 balls and said, “I want him in the team”. Faruk (Ahmed) was the chief selector at the time. He said, “I won’t allow it, no chance.” I didn’t even know who Mustafiz was. Still, I accepted Hathuru’s demand and told them to pick Mustafiz.