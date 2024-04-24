Unbeaten Stoinis ton helps Lucknow chase 211 to beat CSK

Australia's Marcus Stoinis hit an unbeaten 124 as Lucknow Super Giants chased down a target of 211 with six wickets and three balls to spare against Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday.

It was Stoinis' first IPL century and his second in T20 cricket, trumping an unbeaten 108 by Chennai skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad at his home M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Lucknow looked in trouble at 88-3 after 11 overs but Stoinis put on 70 runs with Nicholas Pooran, who hit 34 off 15 balls, and an unbeaten 65-run stand with Deepak Hooda to achieve victory in 19.3 overs.

Stoinis reached his hundred in 56 balls as he and Hooda, who made 17 not out off six balls, secured Lucknow's second straight win over Chennai, replacing the five-time winners in fourth spot.