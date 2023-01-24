Resurgent Khulna to field first against listless Dhaka

The team from the capital is one defeat away from losing all theoretical chances of qualifying for the knockout stage.
However, Dhaka could take same encouragement ahead of their match against Khulna, the only team they have managed to beat so far in the competition.
Khulna, on the other hand, have strung together a couple of wins after starting the tournament with three straight defeats.
Khulna would hope to continue their winning run and stay in the race for a spot in the top four.
Khulna Tigers: Tamim Iqbal, Shai Hope, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Azam Khan(w), Yasir Ali(c), Amad Butt, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nahid Rana, Nahidul Islam, Wahab Riaz, Nasum Ahmed
Dhaka Dominators: Usman Ghani, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mithun(w), Mizanur Rahman, Nasir Hossain(c), Ariful Haque, Alex Blake, Amir Hamza, Taskin Ahmed, Al-Amin Hossain, Salman Irshad