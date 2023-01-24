Cricket

BPL 2023

Resurgent Khulna to field first against listless Dhaka

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Dhaka Dominators captain Nasir Hossain and Khulna Tigers captain Yasir Ali shake hands after the toss ahead of their BPL9 match at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on 24 January, 2023Khulna Tigers Facebook page

Bottom placed Dhaka Dominators were asked to bat first by Khulna Tigers in their second meeting in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2023 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Tuesday.

Almost nothing has gone Dhaka’s way this year since winning their opening game of the season, as they have suffered six defeats in a row.

The team from the capital is one defeat away from losing all theoretical chances of qualifying for the knockout stage.

However, Dhaka could take same encouragement ahead of their match against Khulna, the only team they have managed to beat so far in the competition.

Khulna, on the other hand, have strung together a couple of wins after starting the tournament with three straight defeats.

Khulna would hope to continue their winning run and stay in the race for a spot in the top four.

Khulna Tigers: Tamim Iqbal, Shai Hope, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Azam Khan(w), Yasir Ali(c), Amad Butt, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nahid Rana, Nahidul Islam, Wahab Riaz, Nasum Ahmed

Dhaka Dominators: Usman Ghani, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mithun(w), Mizanur Rahman, Nasir Hossain(c), Ariful Haque, Alex Blake, Amir Hamza, Taskin Ahmed, Al-Amin Hossain, Salman Irshad

Read more from Cricket
Post Comment