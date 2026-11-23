A small room in a five-star hotel in Dhaka. A night in June 2015. Several Indian cricket team members are sitting close together on the bed and floor. In front of them is dinner, secretly brought in from outside the hotel. The hotel's rules state that outside food is not allowed. Inside the room, the rules are broken with abandon.

One person stands out among this crowd. He is the oldest member of the group, but not a cricketer. At that moment, he is holding a plate of food. But there was a time when he held files, and criminals sat in front of him. Neeraj Kumar. A 1976 batch officer of the Indian Police Service. After a 37-year police career, he retired as the Commissioner of Delhi Police.

Two incidents from Neeraj Kumar's thirteen months as Commissioner have lingered in the minds of Indians. The first is the Nirbhaya case. At that time, waves of protests swept the streets of Delhi. The Chief Minister was demanding his resignation. At India Gate, people were demanding his head. Within 10 days, he managed the storm by filing a charge sheet and completing the trial in record time.