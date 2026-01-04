Root, Brook tame Australia in rain-hit Test

Joe Root and Harry Brook tamed Australia's all-pace attack with an unbroken 154-run stand on Sunday to rescue England and give them the upper hand after a rain-hit day one of the fifth and final Ashes Test.

Batting after skipper Ben Stokes won the toss at a sold-out Sydney Cricket Ground, they steered the tourists to 211-3 when bad light forced the players from the field just before tea.

Subsequent rain and the risk of lightning made no further play possible, with stumps called an hour early.

Root was not out 72 and Brook on 78 after coming together with England tottering at 57-3 following the wickets of Ben Duckett (27), Zak Crawley (16) and Jacob Bethell (10) before lunch.

The world's top two-ranked batsmen set about counter-attacking on a decent batting pitch providing little movement for the bowlers.