Breetzke, Ngidi star as South Africa crush Australia to win ODI series

Matthew Breetzke slammed a superb 88 and speedster Lungi Ngidi claimed five wickets as South Africa crushed Australia by 84 runs to win the second one-day international and the series in Mackay on Friday.

The Proteas took out the opening game by a thumping 98 runs, making the third and final match on Sunday a dead rubber.

World champions Australia have now lost the past five ODI series against South Africa, with their batsmen again failing to fire.

After skipper Aiden Markram won the toss and opted to bat, Breetzke crunched eight fours and two sixes to continue his top form since making his debut this year.