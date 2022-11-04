Nabi quits as Afghanistan skipper after winless World Cup exit

All-rounder Mohammad Nabi quit as captain of Afghanistan's Twenty20 team on Friday, barely an hour after their winless World Cup campaign ended with a loss to Australia in Adelaide.

Nabi, 37, will continue as a player but said he and the selectors were not "on the same page".

"From the last one year, our team preparation was not to a level that a captain would want it or needed for a big tournament," he said in a statement on Twitter.