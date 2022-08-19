Sridhar Sriram named technical consultant for Tigers in T20s

“Sriram was in our shortlist. He is scheduled to come here on the 21st. But he is not coming here as the new head coach. He is coming here as a technical consultant. He will stay with us till the T20 World Cup,” Nazmul told reporters in Gulshan.
Sriram has played eight One-Day Internationals (ODI) for India. He was Australia’s spin bowling coach from 2015 to 2022. He quit the Australia job to concentrate more on his coaching stints at the Indian Premier League (IPL).
Sriram was part of the coaching staff of IPL franchises Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings.
Sriram’s coaching experience in the shortest format of the game prompted BCB to give hand him the responsibility.
“We have considered a few factors before roping him in. He has been involved with the IPL. We wanted someone who has experience of coaching in the T20 format. Also, the World Cup is going to take place in Australia, where he has worked for a long time. For these two reasons, we have signed him on till the World Cup.”
Meanwhile, speculations still remain over who will be Bangladesh’s head coach in the Asia Cup, with the board reportedly considering appointing a separate head coach for the T20 format while keeping Russell Domingo as the head coach for the other two formats.
When asked about it, Nazmul Hassan said, “We haven’t decided yet. We will sit with everyone on the 22nd then take a call on it. A lot of changes will take place, not just one or two things.”