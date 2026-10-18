Bangladesh suffer 99-run defeat to Zimbabwe in tri-nation series opener

Bangladesh suffered a 99-run defeat to Zimbabwe in the opening match of the tri-nation series in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, being bowled out for 172 while chasing a target of 272.

The loss once again exposed Bangladesh’s struggles with the bat in one-day cricket.

Bangladesh made a promising start to the chase, scoring 42 without losing a wicket in the first six overs. However, Soumya Sarkar’s dismissal triggered a collapse, leaving Bangladesh unable to recover as wickets fell at regular intervals.