Pakistan vs Afghanistan: Afghans have no specific targets: Captain Rashid

Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan says his team have no "specific targets" despite producing groundbreaking performances in recent ICC global events, ahead of a T20 international tri-series starting Friday.

Rashid's men face Pakistan in the opening game in Sharjah, with the United Arab Emirates the other side taking part in the event which serves as a warm-up for next month's Asia Cup, also in the UAE.

Afghanistan reached the semi-finals of last year's T20 World Cup in the United States and the Caribbean, and narrowly missed out on reaching the last four at the ODI Champions Trophy in Pakistan earlier in 2025.

Those performances followed an impressive showing at the 2023 one-day World Cup, when the Afghans produced statement wins over England, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.