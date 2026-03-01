Pakistan cricket's lack of T20 evolution exposed by World Cup exit

Pakistan''s shortcomings were laid bare during their lacklustre T20 World Cup campaign which ended Saturday when the team failed to reach the semi-finals.

From the captain Salman Agha, who was criticised for not being a T20 player, to slow batting rates and the use of all-rounders not up to the job, Pakistan were shown to be behind the times in the rapid-fire format.

Former wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal believes there is a huge gulf in standard between Pakistan and the top sides such as India, West Indies, South Africa and England.

"Other teams have evolved to the demands of Twenty20 cricket, but neither our team nor our players meet those standards," Akmal told AFP.

"It is like other teams are playing on the moon and we are on earth. We only beat smaller teams but lose to top teams."

Pakistan had high hopes for the T20 World Cup after sweeping Australia 3-0 in a pre-tournament series.

They boasted a quintet of spinners that should have been suited to the turning pitches in Sri Lanka where they played all their matches.

But they received a rude awakening in their first match against the Netherlands when only they squeezed home by three wickets in the final over thanks to Faheem Ashraf''s 11-ball 29.