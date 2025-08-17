Maxwell leads Australia to T20 series win over South Africa

Glenn Maxwell took a brilliant catch before smashing a half-century under pressure to help Australia overcome a dogged South Africa by two wickets and seal the three-match Twenty20 series in Cairns on Saturday.

In response to South Africa's 172-7, Australia were in trouble at 122-6 in the 14th over before Maxwell stepped up with an unbeaten 62 off 36 balls.

There was a late twist when South Africa quick Corbin Bosch dismissed Ben Dwarshuis and Nathan Ellis with consecutive deliveries.

But Maxwell crunched a boundary on the penultimate ball of the match before celebrating with gusto.

Hot favourites Australia won the first match but were stunned by a 52-run defeat in game two before moving to Cairns in northern Queensland, which hosted its first T20 international.

"It was a little nerve-racking," Maxwell said. "I tried to stay on strike as much as I could and cash in on anything loose."