South Africa opt to bowl first v West Indies
South Africa captain Aiden Markram won the toss and chose to bowl first against the West Indies in the decisive final Group 2 Super Eight match of the T20 World Cup at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Sunday.
This is effectively a quarter-final after England confirmed semi-final qualification from the group with a ten-wicket thrashing of the United States in Barbados earlier in the day.
Both teams have made one change from their last matches with the unbeaten Proteas bringing in left-arm wrist-spinner Tabraiz Shamsi back into the side at the expense of seamer Ottneil Baartman.
For the West Indies, who earned their first Super Eight points with a nine-wicket hammering of the USA two nights earlier in Bridgetown, opener Johnson Charles is replaced by all-rounder Kyle Mayers, who only joined the squad last week after opening batsman Brandon King was ruled out of the rest of the tournament with a side strain.
Teams
West Indies
Rovman Powell (captain), Kyle Mayers, Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran (wicketkeeper), Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Andre Russell, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Obed McCoy.
South Africa
Aiden Markram (captain), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Reeza Hendricks, Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje.
Umpires: Alex Wharf (ENG), Rod Tucker (AUS)
TV Umpire: Chris Brown (NZL)
Match Referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)