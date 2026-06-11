Bangladesh clinch first-ever ODI series win over Australia

Towhid Hridoy hit an unbeaten 40 as Bangladesh won the second one-day international by five wickets on Thursday to clinch their first-ever series win against Australia in the 50-over format.

Chasing a DLS revised victory target of 192 in 41 overs in a rain-hit match, Bangladesh eased home with 36 balls to spare in Dhaka to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Australia posted 187-8 in 42 overs with their innings cut short and ended by rain after Marnus Labuschagne, who made an unbeaten 55, and Xavier Bartlett, who hit 52, rescued the visitors from 0-3.