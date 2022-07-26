Report finds Cricket Scotland 'institutionally racist'

An independent review into allegations of racism at Cricket Scotland has found the governance and leadership practices of the organisation to be "institutionally racist".

The report, which found 448 examples of institutional racism, was commissioned by sportscotland, the national funding body, last year after Scotland's all-time leading wicket-taker Majid Haq and former teammate Qasim Sheikh said they had suffered racist abuse.

Haq and Sheikh's solicitor Aamer Anwar described the findings as "the most devastating verdict to be delivered on any sporting institution in the United Kingdom".