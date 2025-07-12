T20 World Cup 2026: 15 teams confirm spots, 5 more remain
A total of 15 teams have confirmed their participation in the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, which will be jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka.
Italy, traditionally known for its football culture, made history on Wednesday by qualifying for the tournament for the first time.
The Netherlands also booked their place on the same day through the European regional qualifiers.
As co-hosts, India and Sri Lanka secured automatic qualification back in 2021. Like the 2024 edition, the 2026 T20 World Cup will feature 20 teams.
Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Australia, England, South Africa, West Indies, and the USA secured their berths by reaching the Super Eight stage of the 2024 T20 World Cup.
Meanwhile, Pakistan, New Zealand, and Ireland, who failed to reach the Super Eight, qualified based on their ICC T20I rankings.
Canada became the first team to qualify from the Americas region, securing their spot in June.
According to the qualification pathway, two teams each from Europe and Africa, and three teams from the Asia-Pacific region will advance to the main event. With Italy and the Netherlands qualifying, the European slots are now filled. The qualifiers for the remaining regions are yet to take place.