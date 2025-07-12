T20 World Cup 2026: 15 teams confirm spots, 5 more remain

A total of 15 teams have confirmed their participation in the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, which will be jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

Italy, traditionally known for its football culture, made history on Wednesday by qualifying for the tournament for the first time.

The Netherlands also booked their place on the same day through the European regional qualifiers.

As co-hosts, India and Sri Lanka secured automatic qualification back in 2021. Like the 2024 edition, the 2026 T20 World Cup will feature 20 teams.