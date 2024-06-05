O'Dowd half-century steers Netherlands past Nepal in T20 World Cup

Nepal, meanwhile, were left ruing a trio of dropped catches that might have turned the game had they gone to hand, including skipper Rohit Paudel's missed chance to get rid of O'Dowd in the 18th over.

The Netherlands' modest victory target had been set up by a disciplined bowling display which restricted Nepal to 106 all out.

"Our bowlers were awesome up top," Netherlands captain Scott Edwards said afterwards.

"All five of our bowlers were brilliant. Ideally we would have got the runs a little quicker, but it was great the way Max batted, and Bassie finished it off well.

"We've got to play consistent cricket right way through this tournament."

Logan van Beek took three wickets for just 18 runs while Tim Pringle also claimed a trio of wickets, finishing with figures of 3-20 off four overs.

Paul van Meekeren bagged a brace of wickets for 19 runs while de Leede finished on 2-22.

After losing the toss, Nepal's batsmen struggled to get to grips with moist, overcast conditions after being put into bat following a slight delay of play caused by a wet outfield.

"The conditions while batting were really challenging," Nepal captain Paudel said. "Netherlands bowled really well."