Tamim becomes 1st Bangladeshi to reach 8,000 ODI runs

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Tamim Iqbal lets a ball go during the 1st ODI against Zimbabwe on 5 August, 2022
Bangladesh One-Day International captain Tamim Iqbal added another feather in his illustrious career, becoming the first Bangladeshi cricketer to amass 8,000 runs in ODIs during the first ODI against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club on Friday.

Tamim reached this milestone in the 24th over of the innings, by hitting a boundary off Sikander Raza.

Tamim is overall the 33rd player in ODI history to score more than 8,000 runs. He is also the ninth opener in history to reach the milestone.

Tamim is Bangladesh’s most prolific run-scorer in the format, with Shakib Al Hasan being a distant No.2 with 6755 runs.

The 33-year-old also holds the record for scoring the highest number of ODI centuries for Bangladesh, 14, and is also the only Bangladeshi to have a century in all three formats.

After 24 overs, Tamim is batting on 57 with Liton Das unbeaten on 42 at the other end. Bangladesh are comfortably placed at 109-0 after being asked to bat first.

The ODI skipper began his 227th ODI innings on Friday with 7943 runs in his tally. Along with Liton Das, Tamim formed a solid opening stand for the Tigers and in the process completed his 54th ODI half-century, with the help of eight fours.

