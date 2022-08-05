Tamim becomes 1st Bangladeshi to reach 8,000 ODI runs

Tamim is overall the 33rd player in ODI history to score more than 8,000 runs. He is also the ninth opener in history to reach the milestone.

Tamim is Bangladesh’s most prolific run-scorer in the format, with Shakib Al Hasan being a distant No.2 with 6755 runs.

The 33-year-old also holds the record for scoring the highest number of ODI centuries for Bangladesh, 14, and is also the only Bangladeshi to have a century in all three formats.