Australia to tour Bangladesh for white-ball series in June
The Cricket Australia has confirmed the schedule for a white-ball tour of Bangladesh in June, with some revisions made to the itinerary earlier announced by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).
Australia will play a three-match ODI series followed by three T20 Internationals during the tour, which comes ahead of Bangladesh’s scheduled visit to Australia for a Test series in August.
The ODI series will mark Australia’s first in Bangladesh in 15 years.
Their last ODI assignment was dating back to 2011 when Michael Clarke led his side to a 3-0 sweep over a Bangladesh team captained by Shakib Al Hasan.
Prior to that, Australia also secured a 3-0 series win in 2006, led by Ricky Ponting against Habibul Bashar Sumon’s side.
According to the updated schedule, the first ODI will now be held on 9 June, instead of 5 June as initially planned by the BCB. The remaining two matches are set for 11 and 14 June. All three ODIs will take place at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.
The T20 series will follow, with matches scheduled for 17, 19 and 21 June at the Bir Shreshtha Shaheed Flight Lieutenant Motiur Rahman Stadium.
Australia last toured Bangladesh for a T20 series in 2021, when the hosts secured a dominant 4-1 victory.