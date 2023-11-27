India go 2-0 up in T20 series after top order pummels Australia

India's top order fired on all cylinders to fashion a 44-run win over Australia to put the home side 2-0 ahead in the five-match T20 series in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

Put in to bat, India's top three batters smashed rapid fifties to power the hosts to a commanding 235-4 at the Greenfield International Stadium.

In reply, Australia failed to fully recover from a top-order collapse and managed only 191-9.