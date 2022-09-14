Shakib regains top spot in T20 allrounder ranking

Nabi, who was leading the list last week with 252 points, lost his position as due to his failure in the Asia Cup where he scored just 16 runs in four innings and picked up merely three wickets.
On the other hand, Shakib, who had 248 points during last week, also lost two rating points as he scored just 35 runs and picking up just one wicket from two matches but Nabi’s dismal show helped him regain the zenith.
The experienced all-rounders must have to improve their performance to keep the pole positions as young Sri Lankan Wanindu Hasaranga is quickly catching them up.
The leg-spinner, who was instrumental in Sri Lanka’s Asia Cup triumph, picked up nine wickets and scored 66 runs batting lower in the order.
Hasaranga, who claimed three wickets and scored 36 runs in the final of the tournament, jumped four levels to reach the fourth spot and looming as a big threat to clinch the top spot with a stellar show in the forthcoming T20 World Cup scheduled to be held at next month.
In batting ranking, India’s Virat Kohli, who scored his first century after 1020 days, jumped 14 steps to 15 while Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan kept his top spot despite his 49-ball 55 innings that many thought was the reason his side losing the final of Asia Cup.
Rizwan’s teammate Babar Azam, however, descended one spot to three due to a poor show in the tournament.