Taijul first Bangladeshi to be roped in SA T20

Taijul Islam has made a bit of history. The left-arm spinner is the first Bangladeshi to be signed by a team in South Africa’s franchise competition, the SA20.

Durban Super Giants bought him at Tuesday’s auction for 500,000 rand — about Tk 34.9 lakh. It means, if the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) grants him an NOC, Taijul will finally get to play a foreign league outside the BPL.

It wasn’t a great day for the rest of the Bangladesh names. Twenty-three had registered, 14 made the final shortlist. Only Taijul was picked.