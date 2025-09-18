Tamim finds out biggest problem, shares solutions for Bangladesh cricket

What is the biggest problem Bangladesh cricket facing right now? What issue needs urgent solution?

The answer will vary from person to person, but someone like Tamim Iqbal who is integral part of Bangladesh cricket must know it better. Prothom Alo’s chief sports editor Utpal Shuvro asked Tamim these two questions.

“I think we don’t have enough facilities (practice facilities),” was Tamim’s answer.

In a video interview with Prothom Alo, Tamim spoke in detail with Bangladesh cricket, his own career, future goal, and many more.