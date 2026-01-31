ICC faces new controversy ahead of World Cup amid clashes with cricketer organisations

Even before the start of the T20 World Cup, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has become embroiled in a series of controversies.

The global governing body of cricket has already faced criticism from the World Cricketers Association (WCA) over the issue of excluding Bangladesh from the World Cup.

Now, the ICC and the WCA have entered into a fresh confrontation. The dispute centres primarily on players’ individual rights, (specifically the rights to their names, photographs and image) and the terms and conditions governing their participation.

According to a report by ESPNcricinfo, the WCA claims that the ICC has sent players a set of conditions for the 2026 T20 World Cup that do not align with an agreement signed between the two parties in 2024.

The players organisation argues that the ICC’s newly proposed conditions are far more “exploitative”.