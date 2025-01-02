Perera’s 46-ball ton gives Sri Lanka consolation win over New Zealand

But Perera was determined to show there was fight in the visitors as he plundered four sixes and 13 fours to register the fastest century by a Sri Lankan in T20 internationals.

He was helped by being dropped on 15 and 60 before he was caught at point by Rachin Ravindra off Daryl Mitchell in the penultimate over.

He was also shaken by the first ball he faced from Zak Foulkes which was edged towards third man.

“It was a wake-up call so I had to back myself and try to execute my normal game,” Perera said.

“The coach had said ‘once you get a start you have to finish the game’, so that’s why I was trying to do my best.”

Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka said he always felt his side were capable of beating New Zealand despite the first two losses.