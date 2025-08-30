Pakistan down Afghanistan in T20I tri-series opener

Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan smashed five sixes and a four in his whirlwind 16-ball 39 but fell to Rauf to end his team's fight.

Earlier, Pakistan was lifted by Agha's fourth T20I half century.

Agha anchored the innings admirably well after opener Sahibzada Farhan smashed two sixes and a boundary in his 10-ball 21 after Pakistan won the toss and batted.

Agha added 53 for the fifth wicket with Nawaz whose 11-ball 21 had two sixes and a boundary as the duo helped Pakistan get 51 runs in the last five overs.

Pakistan play hosts United Arab Emirates on Saturday.

All three teams face other each other twice with the top two playing the 7 September final.