BCB to serve notice to Shakib for partnering with Betwinner News

According to BCB regulations, every player needs to take the permission of the board before partnering with any organisation as an ambassador. But Shakib did not do so while teaming up with Betwinner News.

The International Cricket Council banned the all-rounder in 2018 for "failing to report corrupt approaches."

He accepted three charges relating to requests for "inside information for betting purposes."

Bangladesh are now playing a three-match ODI series against hosts Zimbabwe. The series is set to begin Friday. Shakib is not part of this series. He is currently on leave for personal reasons.