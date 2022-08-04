Cricket

BCB to serve notice to Shakib for partnering with Betwinner News

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hasan said they will serve a show cause notice to all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan who recently announced a partnership with an organisation which is a part of betting site Betwinner, reports UNB.

According to the BCB's regulations, no player can partner with an organisation whose business is related to tobacco, alcohol or betting.

We cannot allow a player to partner with an organisation involved in betting
Nazmul Hasan, BCB president

Shakib recently posted an image of himself on his social media page wearing a jersey of Betwinner News, an organisation of Betwinner.

"I am proud to announce my new official partnership with Betwinner News!" Shakib wrote.

"He didn't ask for our permission," Nazmul told the reporters Thursday. "We cannot allow a player to partner with an organisation involved in betting."

"We are not sure if Shakib signed a contract with such an organisation. If he had signed a contract with them, we will serve him a show cause notice."

According to BCB regulations, every player needs to take the permission of the board before partnering with any organisation as an ambassador. But Shakib did not do so while teaming up with Betwinner News.

The International Cricket Council banned the all-rounder in 2018 for "failing to report corrupt approaches."

He accepted three charges relating to requests for "inside information for betting purposes."

Bangladesh are now playing a three-match ODI series against hosts Zimbabwe. The series is set to begin Friday. Shakib is not part of this series. He is currently on leave for personal reasons.

