Congrats Tamim, Mushfiq!

“What was that? They batted like they were trying to protect their place, make enough runs so that they don’t lose their place in the team.”

This was the response of Bangladesh team director Khaled Mahmud after the Tigers lost the third Twenty20 International against Zimbabwe, which resulted in their first ever series defeat in the format against the Zimbabweans.

Mahmud was irate, and rightfully so, after the team fell 10 runs short while chasing a modest target of 157. Mahmud wasn’t happy with the batters’ approach at the middle, as according to him they were trying to rotate the strike when big hits were required.