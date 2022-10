Bangladesh opt to bat against Zimbabwe

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and chose to bat against Zimbabwe in their third game of the Super 12 at the Twenty20 World Cup at Brisbane's Gabba ground on Sunday.

Fresh from their stunning last-gasp, one-run upset over Pakistan, a win for a confident Zimbabwe would put them top of Group 2, at least temporarily.

In contrast Bangladesh, ranked two spots higher than Zimbabwe, are looking to bounce back from a heavy 104-run defeat to South Africa and keep themselves in the hunt for a semi-final place.