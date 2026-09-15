CPL: Miraz makes a flying start—how did other Bangladeshis fare?

Mehidy Hasan Miraz may not have been expected to make such an immediate impact for Guyana Amazon Warriors. Playing in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) for the first time, Miraz has delivered an outstanding performance in each of his first three matches. He has taken nine wickets so far, at an economy rate of 6.77. He has also been entrusted with bowling in the powerplay with the new ball.

Miraz got his CPL opportunity towards the end of the tournament after Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi left the competition to join his national team for the India series. Miraz was brought into the Guyana squad as his replacement.

Nabi was Guyana’s leading wicket-taker with 14 wickets when he left the CPL, so replacing him was never going to be easy. There were also questions over Miraz’s bowling in T20 cricket. But so far, he has certainly lived up to the challenge.

Before Miraz, four Bangladeshi cricketers had played in the CPL. How did they fare?

One name among Bangladesh’s CPL players is the easiest to guess—Shakib Al Hasan. The other three are Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudullah Riyad and Litton Das. Interestingly, Mustafizur Rahman, another of Bangladesh’s T20 poster boys, has never played in the CPL.