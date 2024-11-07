Ghazanfar spins Afghanistan to win over Bangladesh

Teenage spinner AM Ghazanfar took a career best six-wicket haul to dismantle Bangladesh in the first one-day international in Sharjah as Afghanistan claimed a convincing 92-run win on Wednesday.

The 18-year-old grabbed 6-26 in 6.3 overs as Bangladesh crumbled from 132-3 to 143 all out after being set a modest 236-run target.

Mohammad Nabi hit 84 off 79 balls after captain Hashmatullah Shahidi made a sedate 52 for Afghanistan, who were dismissed for 235 in 49.4 overs having won the toss and batted first.

Ghazanfar, playing in his sixth ODI, triggered a Bangladesh collapse after skipper Najmul Hossain (47) and Mehidy Hasan (28) had put Bangladesh on track for a successful chase.

Opener Soumya Sarkar also made 33 before the wheels came off for Bangladesh.