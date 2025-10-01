“End election fixing before fixing in cricket”: Tamim pulls out of BCB election
The rumours had been swirling for days, and today, Wednesday, they proved to be true. Tamim Iqbal has formally withdrawn from the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) election.
Following his suit, several other heavyweight candidates have also pulled out, alleging government interference.
After withdrawing his nomination, Tamim Iqbal told the newspersons at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Mirpur, “Before talking about ending fixing in Bangladesh cricket, first stop fixing the election.”
“Around 14 to 15 of us have withdrawn our nominations. The reason is very clear. I don’t think I need to explain it in detail. It’s now obvious in which direction this election is heading. Decisions are being taken arbitrarily, as and when it suits. This is not an election in any real sense, and it certainly does not befit cricket. Bangladesh cricket does not deserve this,” the former Bangladesh captain added.
So far, Tamim and others who have withdrawn include BNP leader Salahuddin Ahmed’s son Sayeed Ibrahim, BNP leader Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury’s son Israfil Khasru, and BNP leader Mirza Abbas’s son Mirza Yasir Abbas, among others.
According to Tamim, many heavyweight candidates with strong voter bases have stepped aside.
In his words, “Those who have withdrawn are all heavyweights, with solid vote banks. This is a protest. At the end of the day, we cannot be part of this filth. Bangladesh cricket does not deserve it. Those who want to run an election like this may do so, but today cricket has lost 100 per cent—there is no doubt about that. You speak loudly about stopping fixing in cricket; first think about ending the fixing of the election, then talk about ending fixing in cricket. This election will remain a black stain on Bangladesh cricket.”
Rafiqul Islam, who had been running for a director’s post on behalf of Indira Road Club, also spoke to journalists after withdrawing his nomination.
Asked why the supposed compromise with the government ultimately collapsed, he replied, “We wanted a competitive election. We saw such an election in 2005. That is what we wanted this time too. The talk of compromise was just speculation; there was no factual basis to it.”
As of the latest reports, 11 candidates have withdrawn from the BCB election. From Category 1, Mir Helal has withdrawn. From Category 3, Siraj Uddin Alamgir has withdrawn.
From Category 2, the withdrawals include Tamim Iqbal, Sayeed Ibrahim, Israfil Khasru, Rafiqul Islam Babu, Borhanul Pappu, Masuduzzaman, Asif Rabbani, Mirza Yasir Abbas (son of BNP leader Mirza Abbas), and Sabbir Ahmed Rubel.
The final list of candidates is scheduled to be announced by the election commission at 2:00 pm today.