“End election fixing before fixing in cricket”: Tamim pulls out of BCB election

In his words, “Those who have withdrawn are all heavyweights, with solid vote banks. This is a protest. At the end of the day, we cannot be part of this filth. Bangladesh cricket does not deserve it. Those who want to run an election like this may do so, but today cricket has lost 100 per cent—there is no doubt about that. You speak loudly about stopping fixing in cricket; first think about ending the fixing of the election, then talk about ending fixing in cricket. This election will remain a black stain on Bangladesh cricket.”

Rafiqul Islam, who had been running for a director’s post on behalf of Indira Road Club, also spoke to journalists after withdrawing his nomination.

Asked why the supposed compromise with the government ultimately collapsed, he replied, “We wanted a competitive election. We saw such an election in 2005. That is what we wanted this time too. The talk of compromise was just speculation; there was no factual basis to it.”