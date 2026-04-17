New Zealand beat Bangladesh in first ODI

Paceman Blair Tickner took four quick wickets as New Zealand held their nerve to beat Bangladesh by 26 runs and take a 1-0 lead in the three-match one-day international series on Friday.

Chasing 248 on a slow surface at the Mirpur stadium in Dhaka, Bangladesh lost their last six wickets for just 37 runs and were bowled out for 221 off 48.3 overs.