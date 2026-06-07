Tamim elected BCB director with highest votes; who else has been elected?

Most directors representing divisional sports associations were elected unopposed in the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) Board of Directors election. The only contests took place in the Khulna and Barishal divisions, as well as in the clubs' category.

In Category 2, which comprises club representatives, 76 councillors elected 12 directors from 16 candidates. Former Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal, who also headed the ad hoc committee responsible for overseeing the election, secured the highest tally with 73 votes to win a seat on the board.