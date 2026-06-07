Tamim elected BCB director with highest votes; who else has been elected?
Most directors representing divisional sports associations were elected unopposed in the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) Board of Directors election. The only contests took place in the Khulna and Barishal divisions, as well as in the clubs' category.
In Category 2, which comprises club representatives, 76 councillors elected 12 directors from 16 candidates. Former Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal, who also headed the ad hoc committee responsible for overseeing the election, secured the highest tally with 73 votes to win a seat on the board.
The four unsuccessful candidates in the club category were Major Imroz Ahmed, Faiyazur Rahman, Amjad Hossain, and Syed Borhanul Hossain.
In Category 1, representing district and divisional sports associations, seven of the 10 directors had already been elected unopposed. Voting was required only in the Khulna and Barishal divisions.
In Barishal, Mizanur Rahman, owner of the BPL (Bangladesh Premier League) franchise Fortune Barishal, was elected director after defeating Muntasir Alam for the division's lone contested seat.
In Khulna, three candidates contested two director positions. Shantanu Islam and Shafiqul Alam were elected.
Meanwhile, in Category 3, which represents universities and affiliated organisations, Sirajuddin Mohammad Alamgir had already been elected unopposed.
The newly elected directors are expected to elect the next BCB president later today, with Tamim Iqbal widely considered the leading contender for the position.
The BCB directors
Category 1 (Divisional Representatives)
Dhaka Division: Syed Bin Zaman; SM Abdullah Al Fuad
Chattogram Division: Minhajul Abedin; Moin Uddin Chowdhury
Khulna Division: Shafiqul Alam; Shantanu Islam
Rajshahi Division: Mir Shakrul Alam
Rangpur Division: Mirza Faisal Amin
Sylhet Division: Abdul Kaiyum Chowdhury
Barishal Division: Mizanur Rahman
Category 2
Tamim Iqbal, Masduzzaman, Fahim Sinha, Asif Rabbani, Yaser Mohammad Faisal Ashik, Mirza Yaser Abbas, Israfil Khasru, Rafiqul Islam, Sarkar Mahbub Ahmed Shamim, Shanian Tanim, Saeed Ibrahim Ahmed, Sakif Ahmed
Category 3
Sirajuddin Mohammad Alamgir