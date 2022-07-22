Nurul named T20 captain against Zimbabwe, Mahmudullah-Mushfiqur rested

Bangladesh Cricket Board’s (BCB) cricket operations committee president Jalal Younus, team director Khaled Mahmud and selector panel members held a meeting with Mahmudullah today at a city hotel. The decision was taken after the meeting.
Mahmudullah was made captain for the first time in February 2018 as regular captain Shakib Al Hasan was injured before home series against Sri Lanka. Mahmudullah was made captain of T20I format permanently after Shakib was slapped a ban by International Cricket Council (ICC).
Mahmudullah led Bangladesh in 43 matches and won 16. He is the most successful T20I captain of Bangladesh in terms of number of wins.
Although rested from the T20I series, Mushfiqur Rahman has been recalled for ODI format. He took leave from the West Indies tour to perform Hajj.
Parvez Hossain has been brought in for the T20I series.