Nasum’s over changed the match: Mosaddek

Mosaddek, however, still defended Nasum, “We have to show faith on our frontline bowlers. I also kept my faith on him. These things happen in T20s.”

Chasing 157 in Harare was not an improbable task, accepted Mosaddek.

“Definitely, it was a very good batting wicket. We should’ve chased down 157. We couldn’t do it due to losing wickets in quick succession. It gets difficult when you lose wickets in clusters.”

Bangladesh and Zimbabwe will next take part in a three-match One-Day International (ODI) series. Similar to the West Indies tour, where Bangladesh were outplayed in Tests and T20Is but bounced back with a series win in ODIs, Mosaddek feels the team will come back strongly in the 50-over format.

“Everyone knows that we play well in ODIs. We will try our utmost to bounce back.”