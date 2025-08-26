BAN vs NED: Dutch teen Cedric de Lange receives call-up for T20I series

Seventeen-year-old uncapped batter Cedric de Lange is one of three replacements included in the Netherlands’ T20I squad for the upcoming series against Bangladesh, according to a news release.

The ICC published the news release on its website on Tuesday, 26 August.

With injuries forcing the visiting side's hand days before the first T20I in Sylhet, de Lange has been rewarded for his consistent displays at Under 19 level as well as in domestic T20s.