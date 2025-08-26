BAN vs NED: Dutch teen Cedric de Lange receives call-up for T20I series
Seventeen-year-old uncapped batter Cedric de Lange is one of three replacements included in the Netherlands’ T20I squad for the upcoming series against Bangladesh, according to a news release.
The ICC published the news release on its website on Tuesday, 26 August.
With injuries forcing the visiting side's hand days before the first T20I in Sylhet, de Lange has been rewarded for his consistent displays at Under 19 level as well as in domestic T20s.
"It's always exciting to bring a youngster into the squad," Netherlands captain Scott Edwards said of the youngster.
"Cedric has been impressive all summer and he's really earned this call-up. We're looking forward to seeing what he can offer us on this tour and, hopefully, across a long career ahead of him."
Among other changes made to Netherlands' 15-member squad, pacer Sebastiaan Braat and all-rounder Sikander Zulfiqar have been slotted in.
The changes come after Ryan Klein and Fred Klaassen were ruled out of the series due to injuries. Meanwhile Saqib Zulfiqar withdrew citing personal reasons.
The Netherlands will face off against Bangladesh in three T20Is starting 30 August, serving as key preparation for next year's ICC Men's T20 World Cup.
Netherlands squad
Scott Edwards (c), Noah Croes, Max O'Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Teja Nidamanuru, Sikander Zulfiqar, Cedric de Lange, Kyle Klein, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, Shariz Ahmad, Ben Fletcher, Daniel Doram, Sebastiaan Braat, Tim Pringle