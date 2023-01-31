Mithun, Soumya power Dhaka to 3rd win

Barishal skipper Shakib Al Hasan claimed a couple of wickets but couldn’t stop Dhaka from completing a comfortable victory.
Earlier, Anamul Haque’s 42 off 35 balls, Mahmudullah’s 39 off 27 balls and a five-ball 17 cameo from Karim Janat took Fortune Barishal to a competitive 156-7 in their 20 overs after they had opted to bat first.
Chasing 157, Dhaka got off to a flying start thanks to Mithun and Soumya. The opening partnership yielded 74 runs off 46 balls and set up the chase for Dhaka.
The partnership ended when Soumya, after hitting four fours and two sixes, got caught off Janat’s bowling.
Mithun stuck around till the 12th over and completed his half-century. His innings, which six fours and three sixes, ended when he got trapped leg-before wicket Sunzamul Islam.
Dhaka then lost three more wickets, two of them falling in the same over against Shakib Al Hasan. But Dhaka’s victory never looked in doubt thanks to their skipper Nasir Hossain, who remained unbeaten on 20 off 16 balls to ensure the win.
With the result, Dhaka jumped up to the fifth position of the seven-team table, with three wins from 10 games.
Barishal remained second in the table, with six wins in nine matches.