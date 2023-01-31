Mithun, Soumya power Dhaka to 3rd win

Mohammad Mithun’s half-century and some useful contributions from other batters helped Dhaka Dominators to a five-wicket win over Fortune Barishal in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2023 at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on 31 January, 2023.

Mithun scored 54 off 36 balls while Soumya Sarkar Abdullah Al Mamum chipped in with 37 and 26 runs to take Dhaka to 157-5 in 18.5 overs.